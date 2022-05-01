How to Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Premiere

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The drama returns to Bravo with the Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bravo kicks off another season of Real Housewives of Atlanta tonight. The cast returns for season 14 with the same level of drama that has been seen in previous seasons. 

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

This season brings newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. She is a wife, mother and Olympic medalist. Richards-Ross was the 400-meter champion in the 2012 Summer Olympics. In this season, Ross will focus on her family while also introducing the ladies to her Jamaican culture with a trip to her family's homeland. 

Kandi Burress is still doing her best to make a bigger name for herself in Broadway, music, television and film. During this season, Kandi's son Ace will try to follow in her footsteps in the industry and picks up some acting gigs right alongside his mom. 

The other women in the cast will go through their fair share of challenges throughout this season. Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora will both be seen dealing with some relationship woes while Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton will both focus on their business, but the other women will show as much support as the women would expect and hope to see. 

For reality TV junkies, this new season will certainly not disappoint.

