How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' premiere their 12th season with more drama and familiar faces today.

The phenomenon that is the Real Housewives has swept across the nation from California to Georgia, New Jersey to Utah, and everywhere in between with all sorts of drama for the cast and the fans to fold into. This is the 12th season for the ladies in Beverly Hills, which is the fourth longest-running version of the series on Bravo with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and all the others back in front of the camera starting today.

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bravo

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The drama is always taken to an 11 with the Real Housewives, especially in Beverly Hills:

This version of the Real Housewives created the spin-off show Vanderpump Rules, which has become its own phenomenon inside this series.

Over the years, the cast has evolved from six main cast members all tied around Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

Since then, the show has seen various guest stars, and friends of the main cast show up and become stars in their own right and the main cast evolves to the point where when this season premieres today, only one original cast member is in the main cast still.

The new main cast features Richards, Rinna, Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and the newest faces Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Bravo
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
