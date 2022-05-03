The Real Housewives of New Jersey three-part reunion special starts on Tuesday night on Bravo.

Andy Cohen is once again back to host The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Special, but this time it is a three-part event starting on Tuesday night.

How to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Special Today:

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

It is bound to be an explosive reunion with cast members Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and others back to discuss season 12.

The first part airs Tuesday night with part two next Tuesday and the finale airing on May 17.

Season 12 ended in explosive fashion as tensions began to overflow between castmates. Jackie Goldschneider admitted she is still dealing with anorexia and Margaret and Teresa had a huge fight.

The tensions keep boiling over in the reunion special that has host Cohen fed up with the cast and at his wits end on how to handle the situation.

Fans have been talking about another notable moment from the RHONJ Season 12 reunion after the trailer was released earlier this week. Cohen gets incredibly frustrated with the cast, before we see him lose his patience with the ladies.

It is an explosive scene that should be very entertaining if you are a RHONJ fan. The reunions are always crazy and this looks like it could be the biggest one yet.

