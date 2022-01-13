Skip to main content

How to Watch Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules S1 E2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eight celebrity offspring venture from Hollywood and come together to live and work as ranch hands for four weeks.

On a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., eight celebrity offspring hope to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names. 

How to Watch Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules S1 E2 Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: E!

Live Stream Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They'll take on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove themselves and try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic. 

Each episode throws the cast members into fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public.

Among those trading their designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots are rising musician Ebie, the daughter of the legendary Eazy-E, and model/DJ Myles O'Neal, the son of basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal. There's also Austin Gunn, a second-generation professional wrestler following in his father Billy Gunn's footsteps, along with Ray Parker Jr.'s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker.

In this episode, the new ranch hands impatiently await a new arrival to the ranch, while Ebie and Myles struggle to get in the saddle.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules S1 E2

TV CHANNEL: E!
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
