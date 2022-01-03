Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere

A new true-crime docuseries looks at the disappearance of Christina Whittaker.

Relentless: Missing in Missouri, a docuseries about the 2009 disappearance of 21-year-old Christina Whittaker in Hannibal, Missouri, will premiere on Sunday night on ID at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The series, which originally aired on Discovery+ and will be airing on television for the first time, will last for six episodes. It was created by filmmaker Christina Fontana, who digs into the disappearance and finds a stunning mystery.

Fontana previously worked as an editor on Bar Rescue and The Amazing Race. This is her directorial debut.

Relentless: Missing in Missouri delves into the hidden strangeness going on behind the surface in Hannibal, a small town best known as being the home of Mark Twain.

Whittaker was last seen outside of Sportsman's bar in Hannibal and left behind a six-month-old daughter. Theories abound about her disappearance, with her mother believing that Whittaker could have been the victim of human trafficking.

