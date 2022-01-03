Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A new true-crime docuseries looks at the disappearance of Christina Whittaker.
    Author:

    Relentless: Missing in Missouri, a docuseries about the 2009 disappearance of 21-year-old Christina Whittaker in Hannibal, Missouri, will premiere on Sunday night on ID at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    How to Watch Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere Today

    Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ID

    Live Stream: You can stream Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The series, which originally aired on Discovery+ and will be airing on television for the first time, will last for six episodes. It was created by filmmaker Christina Fontana, who digs into the disappearance and finds a stunning mystery.

    Fontana previously worked as an editor on Bar Rescue and The Amazing Race. This is her directorial debut.

    Relentless: Missing in Missouri delves into the hidden strangeness going on behind the surface in Hannibal, a small town best known as being the home of Mark Twain.

    Whittaker was last seen outside of Sportsman's bar in Hannibal and left behind a six-month-old daughter. Theories abound about her disappearance, with her mother believing that Whittaker could have been the victim of human trafficking.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Relentless: Missing in Missouri Premiere

    TV CHANNEL: ID
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
