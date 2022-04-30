Skip to main content

How to Watch Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In this new series, Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton on HGTV, Joe and Meg Piercy look to turn existing furniture and make masterpieces out of them for their clients.

Ever want to renovate your home, but don't want to spend a fortune doing it? If that is something you are interested in, then this show is for you.

How to Watch: Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton Series Premiere Today:

Date: April 30, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: HGTV

Live Stream Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton Series Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton is a new series on HGTV where designers Joe and Meg Piercy look to reimagine their client's living spaces with furniture they already have.

The Piercys are out to renovate their living spaces on a budget and have fantastic results along the way.

In the show, Joe says, "there's gold in every house, and we know where to find it." He and Meg look for those hidden treasures in the house and spruce them up to make them look like a brand new piece that highlights their living areas.

The show will be eight episodes long and will follow the couple around Chicago as they look to show how to redo a house on a budget.

It is a completely new idea for HGTV and puts a great spin on the renovation shows that are so popular today.

