Get ready for an intriguing season two of the series with plenty of twists and turns that you won't see coming.

In this first episode of the season, Harry the alien is back on earth and doesn't remember who he is, and only Asta can keep him safe.

How to Watch Resident Alien Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Live Stream Resident Alien Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In season one, which had 10 episodes, it ended with Harry preparing to complete his mission, but discovers that his humanity extends beyond his metamorphosis. Asta confronts Harry about his mission, Lisa and David go after Max, and D'Arcy has second thoughts about her life.

The series premiere in January 2021 began with an alien crashing on Earth and hiding in a remote Colorado mountain town. After assuming the identity of the town doctor, Harry Vanderspeigle, his mission to kill all humans is threatened when he realizes one of the townspeople, a nine-year-old boy, can see his true alien form.

Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

The television series was created by Chris Sheridan, based on the comic book of the same title by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse,

Regional restrictions may apply.