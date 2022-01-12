The Magnolia Network — previously known as the DIY Network — will debut a new show on Tuesday night with Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

The show features Hart searching America for historical structures and then restoring them.

Like Chip and Joanna Gaines, the co-owners of the Magnolia Network, Harp is based in Waco, Texas, where he owns Harp Design Co. He previously appeared on the HGTV series Fixer Upper as a carpenter for the Gaines couple.

Tuesday's episode is titled "Idaho Train Car" and will feature Harp working to restore a century-old train car that was used in the timber industry in Idaho. Now, the train car is being restored and turned into a mountain guest house.

While Harp's show had previously been available to stream, this is the first time that the show is being aired on cable television. The second episode, "Montana Grist Mill," will air on Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on the Magnolia Network.

