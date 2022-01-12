Skip to main content

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clint Harp's Magnolia Network series makes its debut on Tuesday night.

The Magnolia Network — previously known as the DIY Network — will debut a new show on Tuesday night with Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Magnolia Network

Live Stream: You can stream Restoration Road with Clint Harp on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show features Hart searching America for historical structures and then restoring them.

Like Chip and Joanna Gaines, the co-owners of the Magnolia Network, Harp is based in Waco, Texas, where he owns Harp Design Co. He previously appeared on the HGTV series Fixer Upper as a carpenter for the Gaines couple.

Tuesday's episode is titled "Idaho Train Car" and will feature Harp working to restore a century-old train car that was used in the timber industry in Idaho. Now, the train car is being restored and turned into a mountain guest house.

While Harp's show had previously been available to stream, this is the first time that the show is being aired on cable television. The second episode, "Montana Grist Mill," will air on Jan. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on the Magnolia Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Restoration Road with Clint Harp

TV CHANNEL: Magnolia Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy