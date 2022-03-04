Skip to main content

How to Watch Rice vs. UTEP in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It will be an evenly matched game when Rice and UTEP square off on Thursday as the regular season comes to a close.

While both teams started their seasons strong, both have struggled as of late.

How to Watch Rice at UTEP in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Rice at UTEP game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rice (15-13) had a 13-8 record back in early February, but things haven’t gone well for the Owls since then. They are in the middle of a 2-5 stretch with losses to UTEP, North Texas, UAB, FIU and LA Tech and wins over Jarvis Christian and Southern Miss. 

On Saturday against Southern Miss, the Owls blew a 33-29 halftime lead and needed overtime to get the win. Rice scored 13 points in the extra period on the way to a 77-72 win. The Owls were led by Carl Pierre with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Miners, they were doing well in early February with a 14-8 record. However, UTEP is 2-4 in its last six games. The losses have come against North Texas, Marshall, Middle Tennessee and UAB.

On Saturday against UAB, the Miners held a seven-point advantage going into the second half. UTEP was outscored 42-32 in the second half for a 69-66 loss. Souley Boum was the leading scorer on the team with 26 points.

The last time these teams met on Feb. 5, UTEP secured a 72-70 road win. With it being such a tight contest last time, either team could win. 

How To Watch

3
3
2022

Rice vs. UTEP

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
