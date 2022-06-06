Skip to main content

How to Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth and final season premiere of Roswell, New Mexico is on Monday on The CW.

The series, which is named after the city of Roswell, New Mexico, is the second television adaptation of the book series titled Roswell High written by Melinda Metz. The series was renewed for a fourth season back in February 2021.

How to Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The CW

Live stream Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The series follows the daughter of illegal immigrants in their hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. The daughter, Jeanine Mason, played by Liz Ortecho, discovers that her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life.

Once that secret is revealed it changes everything. However, after the two reconnect, the daughter decides to protect his secret up until a violent attack that points to a greater alien presence on Earth. That shakes up their lives due to the politics of fear and hatred threatening to expose his alien secret. How will this season play out given all of these new hurdles?

Don't miss the season premier of the fourth and final chapter of Roswell, New Mexico. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

