How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 14th season of RuPaul's Drag Race begins Friday with the first part of a two-part premiere.

Fourteen queens will compete in the newest season of RuPaul's Drag Race, with the first seven queens appearing in Friday's season premiere. This year's premiere is split into two parts, with the second half featuring the rest of the contestants airing next week.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live Stream: You can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Among the queens who will be introduced Friday are Alyssa Hunter, a 26-year-old from Puerto Rico, and Kerri Colby, a 24-year-old transgender woman who is the drag daughter of legendary trans drag artist Sasha Colby.

The other queens who appear in the first episode are Bosco, Kornbread Jeté, Willow Pill, June Jambalaya and Orion Story.

Pop star Lizzo will serve as a guest judge. In addition to RuPaul, the other regular judges on the series are Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews.

Following the hour-and-a-half premiere episode, stay tuned for the season premiere of Untucked, a behind-the-scenes look at the season which shows the queens in the backstage area while RuPaul and the other judges are discussing their performances.

The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race receives $100,000.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
