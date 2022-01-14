Skip to main content

How to Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Premiere Part 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second half of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premiere airs on Friday night.

Last week, seven new queens entered the Werk Room on RuPaul's Drag Race, with Orion Story being sent home. This week, the other half of the season 14 cast will make its debut.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere Part 2 Today

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: VH1

Live Stream: You can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Premiere Part 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The new queens joining the competition this week are Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, Lady Camden and Maddy Morphosis.

Maddy Morphosis is the best heterosexual, cisgender male contestant since the show debuted in 2009.

Only one of the queens on Friday's episode is part of a Drag Race drag family, as Daya Betty is the drag sister of Crystal Methyd from Season 12 of the show. She joins Willow Pill from the first episode as the only queens on this season with a relation to a past queen, as Pill is the drag sister of Yvie Oddly.

Alicia Keys will be the guest judge for Friday's episode, which will feature a photoshoot as the mini challenge and a talent show as the maxi challenge.

Following the hour-and-a-half episode, stay tuned for the season premiere of Untucked, a behind-the-scenes look at the season which shows the queens in the backstage area while RuPaul and the other judges are discussing their performances.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Premiere Part 2

TV CHANNEL: VH1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
