    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Saturday Night Live S47 E9: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Paul Rudd hosts SNL, with musical guest Charli XCX.
    The final Saturday Night Live of 2021 will Saturday night on NBC, featuring host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX.

    How to Watch Saturday Night Live S47 E9 Today

    Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live Stream: You can stream Saturday Night Live on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be Rudd's fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live, with his last hosting appearance coming in May 2019 with musical guest DJ Khaled. Rudd's best known SNL role is as Austin Vogelcheck.

    Outside of SNL, Rudd — who was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 — has starred in movies such as Wet Hot American Summer and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He also appears as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    This will be the second time that Charli XCX has appeared on SNL, as she was the musical guest on the ninth episode of Season 40, with Martin Freeman hosting. Charli XCX performed "Boom Clap" and "Break the Rules" on that appearance. Her fifth album, Crash, is set to release this upcoming March. The singles "Good Ones" and "New Shapes" have been released.

    This season of SNL features a variety of actors, including long-time cast members like Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, with Michael Che and Colin Jost continuing to host "Weekend Update."

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

