Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Save My Skin Season 3 Premiere: Live Stream TV Channel, Start Time

    Dr. Emma Craythorne, one of England's top dermatologists, diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions in the United Kingdom.
    Author:

    Those dealing with extreme skin issues come to Dr. Emma Craythorne in the hopes that she will be able to treat or lessen their skin issues and help them live a normal life. 

    How to Watch Save My Skin Season 3 Premiere Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: TLC

    Live stream Save My Skin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In this first episode of the season, patient Rae worries that a strange growth on his back might bleed out while he sleeps. Also, Sophie's eczema drives her crazy. 

    Connor also has a lump on his forehead that has stunted his social life and Vicki's lipoma makes her self-conscious during her DJ performances.

    The show makes light of the fact that no matter your sex, age or profession, you are not immune to unwelcome skin conditions that affect your everyday life. That's why Dr. Craythorne is ready to help. She wants these patients to live their best lives. 

    She is the current President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group, a group responsible for developing high standards of training to dermatologists working in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Save My Skin

    TV CHANNEL: TLC
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Washington at Washington State

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) shoots a layup against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    just now
    71DZ+CyQdAL._RI_
    entertainment

    How to Watch Save My Skin

    just now
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aaron Wiggins (21) with Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Kings

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy