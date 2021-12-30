Dr. Emma Craythorne, one of England's top dermatologists, diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions in the United Kingdom.

Those dealing with extreme skin issues come to Dr. Emma Craythorne in the hopes that she will be able to treat or lessen their skin issues and help them live a normal life.

How to Watch Save My Skin Season 3 Premiere Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live stream Save My Skin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this first episode of the season, patient Rae worries that a strange growth on his back might bleed out while he sleeps. Also, Sophie's eczema drives her crazy.

Connor also has a lump on his forehead that has stunted his social life and Vicki's lipoma makes her self-conscious during her DJ performances.

The show makes light of the fact that no matter your sex, age or profession, you are not immune to unwelcome skin conditions that affect your everyday life. That's why Dr. Craythorne is ready to help. She wants these patients to live their best lives.

She is the current President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group, a group responsible for developing high standards of training to dermatologists working in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

Regional restrictions may apply.