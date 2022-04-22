Skip to main content

How to Watch Secrets of the Whales Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Follow the journey of five species of whales and their unique ways of living in this special short series.

Tune in tonight to catch this incredible special about the lives of one of the largest species in the world. 

Date: April 22, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nat Geo

Quite a bit of work went into creating tonight's special. The special highlights orcas, belugas, narwhals, sperm whales and humpback whales. It took over three years of filming in 24 locations to capture the beauty of these creatures and their lifestyles.

This special takes a look inside the communities these incredible mammals live in and show the perspective of life and love from their worlds. It highlights the communication skills each pod shares and the social structures within each family of the five different species. 

Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as a narrator for the special after voicing the narration for the popular children's film, Finding Dory. Her storytelling brings the viewer in to enjoy the education gained from the research of the marine biologists and filmmakers involved in the process of capturing all of the footage in the special. 

This short series will engage old and young minds who have a love for sea life and the incredible intelligence of whales.

