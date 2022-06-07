Skip to main content

How to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife will return to TLC on Monday with an introduction to new families.

TLC brings another season of Seeking Sister Wife to the small screen starting Monday. The show follows three separate and very unique polygamist families as they navigate the sometimes difficult and often judged world of polygamy. Both families look to bring a new sister wife into their families

How to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TLC

Live Stream Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start your free trial today!

While the show does follow three polygamist families, they are each in a different stage of bringing a third wife into the family. They are each seeking, dating or transitioning a new wife into the family and the show documents the trials and tribulations that the couples go through in order to bring in what they consider to be a missing piece of their family.

This season, two of the families from previous seasons will return. Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield will continue their journey of bringing a potential wife, Roberta, to the United States from Brazil. Sidian and Tosha Jones will also return this season as they pursue a long distance relationship with a woman named Arielle who is from the Philippines. 

While many people do not understand the polygamist community, Seeking Sister Wife helps shed a light on the lifestyle and educate those who may not know much about it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: TLC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Texas State vs. Stanford

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
seeking-sister-wife-season-4-release-date
entertainment

How to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Padres

By Brandon Rush21 minutes ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Angels

By Ben Macaluso23 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
81nVf15nSuL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch People Magazine Investigates Season 6 Premiere

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
l-intro-1634591599
entertainment

How to Watch In the Dark Season 4 Premiere

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy