Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife will return to TLC on Monday with an introduction to new families.

TLC brings another season of Seeking Sister Wife to the small screen starting Monday. The show follows three separate and very unique polygamist families as they navigate the sometimes difficult and often judged world of polygamy. Both families look to bring a new sister wife into their families

How to Watch Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TLC

Live Stream Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV

While the show does follow three polygamist families, they are each in a different stage of bringing a third wife into the family. They are each seeking, dating or transitioning a new wife into the family and the show documents the trials and tribulations that the couples go through in order to bring in what they consider to be a missing piece of their family.

This season, two of the families from previous seasons will return. Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield will continue their journey of bringing a potential wife, Roberta, to the United States from Brazil. Sidian and Tosha Jones will also return this season as they pursue a long distance relationship with a woman named Arielle who is from the Philippines.

While many people do not understand the polygamist community, Seeking Sister Wife helps shed a light on the lifestyle and educate those who may not know much about it.

