Sheryl Movie Premiere Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Sheryl Movie Premiere

The Showtime documentary “Sheryl” premieres today tracking the life of singer Sheryl Crow.

In the late '80s and early '90s, singer and songwriter Sheryl Crow burst onto the scene as one of the biggest stars in music. Her first four albums made her a household name and a top artist on the pop charts for nearly a decade. In this documentary, Sheryl tracks the successes of the music superstar and her challenges, including being diagnosed with cancer.

How to Watch Sheryl Movie Premiere today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime

Watch Sheryl Movie Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The documentary of Sheryl Crow follows the hit singer/songwriter from her peaks as a pop artist to her darkest moments:

Crow started her career with an unreleased album that never saw the light of day after recording with superstar Sting’s record label. The songs later found their way out to the public, but back in 1992, they were spread out to other singers like Celine Dion, Tina Turner and Wynonna Judd.

She became a star with the release of her album Tuesday Night Music Club, which sold over four million copies and debuted at No. 3 on the domestic charts.

From there, Crow saw superstar success recording three more albums that sold two million copies each, with the last album in her run coming out in 2002 with the release of C’mon, C’mon.

This documentary will also track the ups and downs of the stars' real life with relationships with singers, actors and star athletes.

It will also cover her 2006 diagnosis of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and her 2011 diagnosis of meningioma.

She has been in the public eye for 30+ years and this documentary brings the fans and the world more intimately into that journey.

Regional restrictions may apply.

