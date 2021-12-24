Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch 'Shrek The Halls': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Get ready for some laughter with this Christmas-themed special featuring the characters from the hit 'Shrek' movies.
    Author:

    Shrek's holiday plans go awry when Donkey and the gang join the festivities in "Shrek the Halls."

    How to Watch 'Shrek The Halls' Today:

    Date: Dec. 24, 2021

    Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream 'Shrek The Halls' on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Shrek is quietly living in the swamp with his family when the Christmas season arrives. At Donkey's urging, Shrek promises Princess Fiona a special Christmas surprise. A local shopkeeper gives Shrek a copy of a step-by-step guide to celebrating the holiday.

    Shrek proceeds to follow the book's advice by decorating the house and getting a tree so he can spend a quiet Christmas Eve with his family, but Donkey brings the entire "family" to the swamp, spoiling Shrek's plans.

    As Shrek tries to recite "A Visit from St. Nicholas," his friends interrupt and each tell their own Christmas story. As this continues on, Shrek loses his temper and ends up kicking his friends out of the house. He then feels guilty and finds them, telling them this is his first Christmas celebration. They return to the swamp and Shrek tells his own version of "The Night Before Christmas."

    The thirty minute Christmas special was directed by Gary Trousdale and produced by DreamWorks Animation. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas reprise their roles from the feature films.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    24
    2021

    Shrek The Halls

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    AAAABYS2cHNhQza0eqPfutj2nhODe-xl6U29n1OCI41ujR5d9oUrvnwtQXiA3iNKuuYuvLhkv30E67IdG2DecdZHPwx-g7w8
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Shrek The Halls'

    11 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) goes in for a late game touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at Cardinals

    30 minutes ago
    MV5BMzFhODA5ZDEtZGUwMy00ZGY5LWEyOTctNzE3MDMxMGQ4OTljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjk2MjI2NTY@._V1_
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

    30 minutes ago
    106261040-1574437753620gettyimages-1128907054
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' with Dolly Parton

    30 minutes ago
    stephen-curry-kevin-durant
    SI Guide

    NBA, NFL Take Over Christmas Weekend

    11 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hawaii vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

    20 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

    20 hours ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after being issued a technical foul by official Josh Tiven (58) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    22 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    22 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy