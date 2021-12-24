Get ready for some laughter with this Christmas-themed special featuring the characters from the hit 'Shrek' movies.

Shrek's holiday plans go awry when Donkey and the gang join the festivities in "Shrek the Halls."

How to Watch 'Shrek The Halls' Today:

Date: Dec. 24, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Shrek is quietly living in the swamp with his family when the Christmas season arrives. At Donkey's urging, Shrek promises Princess Fiona a special Christmas surprise. A local shopkeeper gives Shrek a copy of a step-by-step guide to celebrating the holiday.

Shrek proceeds to follow the book's advice by decorating the house and getting a tree so he can spend a quiet Christmas Eve with his family, but Donkey brings the entire "family" to the swamp, spoiling Shrek's plans.

As Shrek tries to recite "A Visit from St. Nicholas," his friends interrupt and each tell their own Christmas story. As this continues on, Shrek loses his temper and ends up kicking his friends out of the house. He then feels guilty and finds them, telling them this is his first Christmas celebration. They return to the swamp and Shrek tells his own version of "The Night Before Christmas."

The thirty minute Christmas special was directed by Gary Trousdale and produced by DreamWorks Animation. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas reprise their roles from the feature films.

