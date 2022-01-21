Skip to main content

How to Watch Single Drunk Female Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In this new series, a 20-something writer struggles to maintain her sobriety after an explosive public meltdown.

A public meltdown at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to move back home with her overbearing mother.

Samantha then sets out on a path to figure out her best self while confronted with remnants of her old life.

How to Watch Single Drunk Female Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live Stream Single Drunk Female on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The half-hour comedy doesn’t just keep Sam in the battle between alcoholism and sobriety. She fights with her mom, parties with her best friend and finds a new crushg. It's more than just drinking or not drinking, and the show is determined to prove that.

Ally Sheedy, in her first TV regular role, plays Sam's mom Carol. With Sam suddenly back in her childhood bedroom, Carol’s life has been turned upside down, too.

Several episodes into Freeform’s "Single Drunk Female", Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) finds herself once again in the presence of Nathaniel (Jon Glaser), the boss who once fired her.

During the first season, Sam goes to rehab, then AA. Then she relapses and starts all over. She fails again and again, but she also keeps trying. Realistic and at times heartwarming, "Single Drunk Female" sheds light on important issues for all generations. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Single Drunk Female

TV CHANNEL: Freeform
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17522239
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

1 minute ago
USATSI_17523113
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Golden Knights

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) and right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17506363
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Warriors

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) vie for a loose ball during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy