In this new series, a 20-something writer struggles to maintain her sobriety after an explosive public meltdown.

A public meltdown at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to move back home with her overbearing mother.

Samantha then sets out on a path to figure out her best self while confronted with remnants of her old life.

How to Watch Single Drunk Female Series Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Freeform

Live Stream Single Drunk Female on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The half-hour comedy doesn’t just keep Sam in the battle between alcoholism and sobriety. She fights with her mom, parties with her best friend and finds a new crushg. It's more than just drinking or not drinking, and the show is determined to prove that.

Ally Sheedy, in her first TV regular role, plays Sam's mom Carol. With Sam suddenly back in her childhood bedroom, Carol’s life has been turned upside down, too.

Several episodes into Freeform’s "Single Drunk Female", Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) finds herself once again in the presence of Nathaniel (Jon Glaser), the boss who once fired her.

During the first season, Sam goes to rehab, then AA. Then she relapses and starts all over. She fails again and again, but she also keeps trying. Realistic and at times heartwarming, "Single Drunk Female" sheds light on important issues for all generations.

Regional restrictions may apply.