How to Watch Sins of the Father Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the series premiere of Sins of the Father on Monday on the ID channel.

Sins of the Father, the new series on Investigation Discovery, kicks off on Monday with the first episode titled "In Cold Blood." In the series premiere, Elaine Rice makes a horrific discovery after visiting her sister's Maryland home.

How to Watch Sins of the Father Today:

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live stream Sins of the Father on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Once Rice made it to her sister's Maryland home, she found the bodies of her sister, her disabled nephew and the nephew's nurse. While Elaine tries to make sense of the crime, police track down an appalling suspect which, given the name of the show and the premise of the series, is the father.

The series focuses on the horrifying stories of deadly fathers as seen through the eyes of their children, which was exactly the case for Elaine, who arrived to her sister's house with no idea of what she was about to see.

Don't miss the brand new series Sins of the Father on the Investigation Discovery channel, on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. It will no doubt have plenty of twists and turns.

