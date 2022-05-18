So You Think You Can Dance stream: Watch online, TV channel

So You Think You Can Dance is back for the 17th season with the premiere and auditions today.

Now in its 17th season, So You Think You Can Dance picks up with new faces, audition moments with host Cat Deeley and a whole new panel of judges.

How to Watch So You Think You Can Dance Premiere today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch So You Think You Can Dance Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The American Idol of moving and grooving is back for a 17th season with the premiere of So You Think You Can Dance today.

The new panel of judges feature season four runner-up Stephen “tWitch” Boss, reality TV star JoJo Siwa and actor Matthew Morrison.

Over the years, the show has seen judges like actor/singer Vanessa Hudgens, singer Paula Abdul and many other famous faces.

Hudgens is mainly known for her role in High School Musical and recently had a role in the Netflix movie “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Matthews is most known for his role in Glee and the theater, while Siwa was the star of Dance Moms as a kid.

This season will be unique because the initial auditions started back in March of 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic, which led to the show shutting down production and delaying the premiere to today, over 26 months later. New auditions will take place, with some of the original auditions potentially impacting today.

Regional restrictions may apply.