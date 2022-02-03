Skip to main content

How to Watch Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This special explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have begun to ascend to the top of entertainment and American culture.

This groundbreaking special examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers and how iconic moments and roles have paved the way for them today.

How to Watch Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising Today:

Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The special, hosted by “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, includes interviews with actress Tessa Thompson and actress and director Halle Berry. The hour long program also features interviews with actresses Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall.

Entertainment reporters also look back at the first milestones for Black women in Hollywood, discussing the triumphs, the obstacles and those who blazed the trail. The special includes the return of the fan-favorite “In the Kitchen” discussion moderated by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

Soul of a Nation presents viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. Each episode will explore a specific theme including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

VIRGINIA TECH WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15703130
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating

3 minutes ago
marshall
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Old Dominion

3 minutes ago
penn state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
ucla
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
unc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
ohio state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
220127_screen_queens_trailer_hpMain_16x9_608
entertainment

How to Watch Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

3 minutes ago
soccer ball
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tapatío

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy