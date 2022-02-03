How to Watch Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising

This special explores how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have begun to ascend to the top of entertainment and American culture.

This groundbreaking special examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers and how iconic moments and roles have paved the way for them today.

The special, hosted by “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, includes interviews with actress Tessa Thompson and actress and director Halle Berry. The hour long program also features interviews with actresses Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall.

Entertainment reporters also look back at the first milestones for Black women in Hollywood, discussing the triumphs, the obstacles and those who blazed the trail. The special includes the return of the fan-favorite “In the Kitchen” discussion moderated by “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

Soul of a Nation presents viewers with a unique window into authentic realities of Black life and dive deeper into this critical moment of racial reckoning. Each episode will explore a specific theme including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd’s death.

