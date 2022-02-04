How to Watch Soul of a Nation: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

Marking the first television interview with Muhammad Abdul Aziz since his exoneration, conducted by ABC News “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts, the special retraces Malcolm X’s shocking 1965 assassination, Aziz’s decades behind bars and on parole and the devastating impact on Aziz’s family.

“X / o n e r a t e d” features interviews with family and advocates of Aziz, including his wife Paula McLellan, son Craig Butler, daughter Edris B. Green and independent historian Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, as well as A. Peter Bailey, a friend and associate of Malcolm X who was at the Audubon Ballroom on the day of the assassination.

The special also includes interviews with those who conducted the joint reinvestigation that ultimately led to Aziz‘s exoneration in November 2021, including Aziz’s civil rights attorneys David Shanies and Deborah Francois, Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin and former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who was interviewed by ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas.

The special will have interviews with Shahid Johnson, Ameen Johnson and Khalil Ibn Islam, the children of the late Khalil Islam, who was also wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X and posthumously exonerated, as well as Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz.

Journalists, filmmakers and activists reflect on the enduring legacy of Malcolm X and raise larger questions about how and why both the assassination and the wrongful convictions happened and why it took so long to resolve.

