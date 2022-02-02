Skip to main content

How to Watch South Park Season 25 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The series returns to Comedy Central where the notorious fourth graders will once again make you laugh and at times cringe.

Season 25 kicks off with a familiar situation. The fourth graders at South Park Elementary school have gone too far with their disrespect for Mr. Garrison.

How to Watch South Park Season 25 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

Live Stream South Park Season 25 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As punishment, the entire fourth grade can't wear their pajamas to school on Pajama Day. Cartman is distraught and the kids aren’t going to stand for it, but PC Principal refuses to back down.

While two "South Park" specials titled "The Pandemic Special and "South ParQ Vaccination Special" have aired over the last two years, the long-running animated series is returning for a season for the first time since 2019. This season will include 14 episodes.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone created the show, following the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado, with the first season launching on August 13, 1997.

The series revolves around Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick and their exploits in and around their town. "South Park" became infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor that satirizes a wide range of topics toward an adult audience.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

South Park Season 25 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Comedy Central
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Rockets

1 minute ago
Curling
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Italy

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

1 minute ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere

1 minute ago
south-park-4
entertainment

How to Watch South Park Season 25 Premiere

1 minute ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Knicks

31 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Celtics

31 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Creighton in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at 76ers

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy