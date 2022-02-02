The series returns to Comedy Central where the notorious fourth graders will once again make you laugh and at times cringe.

Season 25 kicks off with a familiar situation. The fourth graders at South Park Elementary school have gone too far with their disrespect for Mr. Garrison.

How to Watch South Park Season 25 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central

As punishment, the entire fourth grade can't wear their pajamas to school on Pajama Day. Cartman is distraught and the kids aren’t going to stand for it, but PC Principal refuses to back down.

While two "South Park" specials titled "The Pandemic Special and "South ParQ Vaccination Special" have aired over the last two years, the long-running animated series is returning for a season for the first time since 2019. This season will include 14 episodes.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone created the show, following the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado, with the first season launching on August 13, 1997.

The series revolves around Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick and their exploits in and around their town. "South Park" became infamous for its profanity and dark, surreal humor that satirizes a wide range of topics toward an adult audience.

