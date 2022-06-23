Bravo brings back 'Southern Charm' for season eight and you can catch the first episode season premiere on Thursday night.

Southern Charm is a reality tv show that follows a group of people that live in Charleston, South Carolina.

How to Watch Southern Charm Season Eight Premiere Today:

Date: June 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bravo

According to bravo.com, charmers Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose return tonight for season eight. New to the season, though no strangers to the Charleston social scene, are Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs and Chleb Ravenell alongside familiar faces Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and Naomie Olindo.

New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses and new parenthood.

Charleston grand dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group; John Pringle joins in on the group’s antics as well.

If you love reality television and love people from the south, then this is a show for you. It is full of drama and interesting twists as these socialites try and make it through their everyday lives in front of a camera.

