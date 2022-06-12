Skip to main content

How to Watch Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Showtime presents Spotlights - a collection of short films showcasing new and diverse talent in today's film and TV landscape.

Showtime premieres its first-ever short film anthology series this Sunday with Spotlights. Episode 101 will start things off with three short films.

How to Watch Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Live stream Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Episode 101 features three separate short films. Pozole, directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros, follows a young woman exploring her Mexican ancestry. Tea Time on Hip Hop Nation tells the story of a radio host trying to land a brand new job, and it is directed by Kelly Fulton. Broken Bird shows how different life can get when you're about to have your Bat Mitzvah as a biracial Jewish girl in the U.S. It is directed by Rachel Harrison Gordon.

Mendez Siqueiros has previously written and directed Before a Mirror, and And Still, We Love. Her latest short film continues a career commitment to exploring the life of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans - making her one to watch as the new wave of Latine filmmakers enters the scene.

Tune to Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch these fascinating short films.

