Spycraft returns on Tuesday with the premiere of the second season on Science Channel at 10:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Spycraft Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Science Channel

Live Stream: You can stream Spycraft Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spycraft is a series that looks at the spy game over the years, focusing on the different tools and methods that can be used to spy on things, whether it be individuals or entire countries. The show focuses on a different spy method in each episode, with topics ranging from poisoning enemies to sexpionage.

The show is based on a book by Henry R. Schlesinger, an author and journalist who covers intelligence technologies and whose work has appeared in Popular Science and Smithsonian. Schlesinger published Spycraft: The Secret History of the CIA's Spytechs, From Communism to Al-Qaeda in 2009. The book was co-written with former director of the CIA's Office of Technical Services Robert Wallace and historian H. Keith Melton.

Tuesday's episode "Art of Espionage" looks at advancements in capturing sensitive data and at how those methods have grown to be more advanced as the devices used have gotten smaller.

Regional restrictions may apply.