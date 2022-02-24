Skip to main content

How to Watch Station 19 & Greys Anatomy Crossover Event: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy return to ABC on Thursday with a two-hour crossover episode that is sure to have plenty of twists and turns.

Fans have been waiting patiently for both shows to return. They will finally get their wish with a crossover episode. It's sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

How to Watch Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy Crossover Event Today:

Date: Feb 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy Crossover Event on fuboTV:

Two months after airing their winter finales, this episode is entitled "Started From the Bottom". 

It picks up with Owen from Grey's Anatomy going over a cliff's edge and it being up to Ben Warren and his crew to see what they can do to save him. Then the firefighters will need to get him to Grey Sloan Memorial where the doctors will take over.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 have had multiple crossover events, allowing characters to appear in either series for a storyline or cameo appearance. Since the debut of Station 19 during the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy, several crossover events between the two series have occurred. The characters of Warren, Miranda Bailey and Andy Herrera are often at the forefront of the crossovers.

Station 19 takes place in Seattle just like Grey's Anatomy, which allows for secondary characters to also be featured between both shows. Additionally, this allows for characters to casually make cameo appearances on either show without it being considered a crossover event.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Station 19 & Grey's Anatomy Crossover Event

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
