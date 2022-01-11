Skip to main content

How to Watch Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A new Street Outlaws series, Farmtruck and AZN, premieres on Monday night.

A new series in the Street Outlaws family premieres on Monday with the debut of Farmtruck and AZN.

How to Watch Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live Stream: You can stream Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN follows two of the racers from the series, Farmtruck and AZN. The two are known for their wacky behavior and earned their nicknames when they modified a farm truck and took it to a street race.

Now, the two have opened their own garage and will building the wildest rides they can.

On this season, that will include building things like a farm boat, an air cannon on wheels and a prison bus that's been turned into a dragster.

This is one of two spinoffs of the original Street Outlaws, with Street Outlaws: Fastest In America set to return on Tuesday. The original series has also inspired two video games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

