It's a big week for Street Outlaws fans. After Monday's season premiere of the new season of the main show and the series premiere of Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN, the new season of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America will debut on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Street Outlaws: Fastest in America Season 3 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery Channel

Live Stream: You can stream Street Outlaws: Fastest in America Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Street Outlaws is a reality program that focuses on the Oklahoma street racing world and provides an inside look at both the racing action and the world behind the scenes of the racing action. This series, Fastest in America, follows these street racing teams competing with teams from across the country in search of prize money and bragging rights.

This season, eight teams had to Memphis to compete for $100,000. The teams were handpicked by JJ Da Boss and will feature racers from all over the country, from area near Memphis like Mississippi and Kentucky all the way up to the Northeast and Detroit.

Regional restrictions may apply.