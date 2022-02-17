Skip to main content

How to Watch Stuck Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TLC has a new medical reality TV series on Wednesday night that is sure to keep you entertained.

The series shows the emotional, often disturbing medical cases of patients who have bizarre items stuck inside their bodies. 

Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

The show takes place in the medical offices of doctors who perform extractions and try to find out how the items got there. Some of the doctors’ treatment options are unconventional and can be fascinating for audiences.

Viewers will witness all of this in real time, as well as interviews with patients, doctors and medical staff who will reveal the extraordinary details behind how these accidents took place. 

From inside several different medical facilities around the country, this series promises the wildest, most fascinating and downright unbelievable interventions required to free objects lodged inside of peoples’ bodies, with no easy exit in sight.

