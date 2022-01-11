Superman & Lois returns to The CW on Tuesday with the premiere of the show's second season. Superman & Lois is one of multiple DC Comics-based shows aired on The CW, including Naomi, which will premiere on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Superman & Lois Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live Stream: You can stream Superman & Lois Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

While Superman shows and movies usually portray the Man of Steel in Metropolis, this series finds Superman and Lois returning to Smallville, where Superman — under the identity Clark Kent — was raised after coming to Earth as an infant.

In Smallville, the Kents raise their two sons, Jonathan and Jordan, who are played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin. The two boys are named after Superman's fathers: his adopted father from Smallville Jonathan and his biological father from Krypton, Jor-El.

Last season ended with Superman defeating his half-brother, Tal-Rho, and with Lois's father stepping down from his position at the Department of Defense. The final moments of the season saw alien visitor John Henry Irons stay in Smallville after a spacecraft carrying his daughter Natalie crash landed. Natalie's mother is Irons' world's version of Lois Lane, something that will create a lot of tension this season.

