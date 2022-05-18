Skip to main content

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth season of the hit show Supermarket Stakeout premieres on Food Network today.

With all the cooking shows out there, getting an inventive and fun idea like having a parking lot kitchen outside a supermarket, then challenging chefs to cook with shoppers random groceries with limited funds is about as entertaining as it gets. In Supermarket Stakeout chefs might have to make a full meal out of the most random ingredients and turn lemons into lemonade. 

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout Premiere today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Watch Supermarket Stakeout Premiere online with fuboTV:

The latest season of Supermarket Stakeout is here with chefs tested and put to the limit with different challenges:

Today’s premiere episode focuses on the chefs trying to make fries for host Alex Guarnachelli out of ingredients that are not what they are used to using and fruit based dishes.

The show pits four chefs in this challenge as they get a certain amount of money and have to negotiate with customers from the supermarket to get the ingredients in their bags.

Sometimes they will get potatoes to make french fries, other times it might be veggies and bread.

That is the fun and randomness of this show as the challenge is not only cooking skill, but negotiation, budget and the ability to get what you need to make certain dishes.

This season will see host Alex Guarnachelli challenge these chefs every week with unique dishes to cook from the parking lot of a supermarket. Over the years this show has seen a variety of judges, celebrity chefs and Food Network stars popping in to see how these chefs handle the challenges.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Supermarket Stakeout Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Food Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
