Skip to main content

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third episode of the fourth season of Supermarket Stakeout asks what would Alex make on Tuesday?

The hit show Supermarket Stakeout has seen two fun episodes so far this season with the chefs setting up in the parking lot of a supermarket, then having to bargain with shoppers as they leave the store to get their mystery bag of groceries. What is going to happen on Tuesday?

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3 Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live Stream Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3 fuboTV: Get access now!

Supermarket Stakeout is back for the fourth season and putting the pressure on chefs in a grocery store parking lot in episode three. 

Host Alex Guarnaschelli has her chefs in the parking lot and ready to go in a change of pace from the first two episodes.

In the first two episodes “Stir… Fry it Up” and “Buffet or Bust” the chefs had to make specific meals designed by Guarnaschelli. They bartered over groceries and had to deal with the unique circumstances that this show presents.

In today’s episode, “What Would Alex Make? In a Mediterranean Mood”, the chefs are in Guarnaschelli’s backyard as she takes to the competition and cooks with the chefs.

This episode has the chefs cooking with a holiday theme and vibe for a fresh Mediterranean meal and a dessert that is both sweet and saucy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3

TV CHANNEL: Food Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sun vs. Vegas Aces stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
MV5BNzFhODg0MzYtODMxZS00NTlmLWFiNTctYzc0YzljYjRmYzY5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAwMzM3NDI3._V1_QL75_UY281_CR1,0,190,281_
entertainment

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Dancing with Myself Series Premiere

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) scores the game tying run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals, the play would be reviews and Sanchez would be ruled safe after tagging up on the sacrifice fly hit by Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (not pictured) at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy