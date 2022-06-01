The third episode of the fourth season of Supermarket Stakeout asks what would Alex make on Tuesday?

The hit show Supermarket Stakeout has seen two fun episodes so far this season with the chefs setting up in the parking lot of a supermarket, then having to bargain with shoppers as they leave the store to get their mystery bag of groceries. What is going to happen on Tuesday?

How to Watch Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3 Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live Stream Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? S4E3 fuboTV: Get access now!

Supermarket Stakeout is back for the fourth season and putting the pressure on chefs in a grocery store parking lot in episode three.

Host Alex Guarnaschelli has her chefs in the parking lot and ready to go in a change of pace from the first two episodes.

In the first two episodes “Stir… Fry it Up” and “Buffet or Bust” the chefs had to make specific meals designed by Guarnaschelli. They bartered over groceries and had to deal with the unique circumstances that this show presents.

In today’s episode, “What Would Alex Make? In a Mediterranean Mood”, the chefs are in Guarnaschelli’s backyard as she takes to the competition and cooks with the chefs.

This episode has the chefs cooking with a holiday theme and vibe for a fresh Mediterranean meal and a dessert that is both sweet and saucy.

Regional restrictions may apply.