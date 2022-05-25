Survivor Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Season 42 of Survivor comes to end with the season finale and a winner crowned today.

Survivor has been on the air since 2000 and has reached the season finale of season 42 today. The show is hosted by Jeff Probst and features a group of people trying to “survive” in various environments for the season, competing in challenges and the day-to-day life of being in a scenario that takes away most of the advantages we have in life living in a city.

How to Watch Survivor Finale today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The season finale of season 42 of Survivor is all set, with everything coming down to this final show to see who will be the winner:

This season has seen 12 episodes from Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, where an initial group of 18 castaways have spent 26 days on the island trying to survive. The season debuted back in March and sees the finale today.

The show started with Jackson Fox being “medically removed” from the show on day three, with Zach Wurtenberger getting the dubious distinction of being the first castaway voted out on the same day.

Turner is the oldest of the group at age 58, with Oketch being the youngest at 24 years old.

There is a lot on the line and with the finales of shows like these, anything can happen with twists and turns leading to the final ceremony and a winner being crowned.

