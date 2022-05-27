Skip to main content

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SYFY channel continues to explore the timeline with their summer Quantum Leap marathon today.

This summer the SYFY channel is rewinding and looking back at some of the best shows from the past with a Quantum Leap marathon every Friday this summer. The marathon looks back at the show as a whole, playing episodes in sequence from the cult classic show that has found another life after leaving the air far too soon. The marathon continues with season two episodes between today and tomorrow.

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The cult classic, Quantum Leap is back on the SYFY channel all day every week this summer:

Quantum Leap was a science fiction time-traveling show that followed Dr. Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) as the scientist was able to discover a way to push himself through time to take the place of other people to correct what he deemed to be historical mistakes.

In his journeys, he has his hologram best friend, Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) and traverses history to make history.

Today’s marathon starts in season two, episode 12 titled "Animal Frat."

In this episode, Dr. Beckett traveled to 1967 and Meeks College, California. He leaps into a frat boy named Knut Wileton and has to stop protestors from going too far and planting a bomb on campus in response to the Vietman War.

The marathon ends with "What Price Gloria?" where Dr. Beckett leaps for the first time into a woman’s body as he leaps into Samantha Stormer, who has to navigate being harassed as a woman the whole time and save her best friend Gloria from doing something she will never be able to come back from.

Overall the marathon will see 25 episodes between today and tomorrow night and then come back next week for more.

Regional restrictions may apply.

