Skip to main content

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The hit science fiction show Quantum Leap ran for five seasons and is a staple in storytelling lore.

Not every show gets a cult following and is referred to as one of the most influential shows in a genre, but Quantum Leap has amassed a fan base and the respect over the past three decades to earn both. The SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap will run through today and into Saturday morning with 27 episodes looking back at one of the most important science fiction shows of all time.

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap today:

Game Date: May 13-14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quantum Leap debuted back in 1989 and has had one of the most rabid fan bases in all of entertainment over the years:

Just under a third of the show will run back-to-back on the SYFY channel today and into tomorrow with some of the best episodes and most iconic moments from this series that became a hit after it ended in 1993.

Quantum Leap is about Dr. Samuel Beckett (played by Scott Bakula) who has six doctoral degrees and theorizes the concept of “quantum leaping” through his own life, which gets government funding to take his theory to a practical opportunity.

When the project is about to be shut down, Dr. Beckett tests the project on himself as he is vaulted into the past, becoming the person he “leapt” into, with his hologram friend Admiral Al Calavicci (played by Dean Stockwell) at his side.

The show also features main characters, Ziggy (voiced by Deborah Pratt), Irving Gushman (played by Dennis Wolfberg) and Dr. Verbena Beeks (played by Candy Ann Brown) with cameos by a young Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jason Priestly, Bob Saget and many others.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

TV CHANNEL: SYFY
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
CYCLING
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso22 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

United States vs. Latvia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Victoria Azarenka
ATP/WTA Tennis

BNL d'Italia, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

DP World Tour Soudal Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
RUGBY
NRL Rugby

Manly-Warringah vs. Brisbane stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
nadal
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Quarterfinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
RUGBY copy
NRL Rugby

Canterbury-Bankstown vs. Newcastle stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson6 hours ago
AKVLSQV6ABACXDTGQXRB4PVPIY
entertainment

Commit or Quit stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy