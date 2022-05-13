Not every show gets a cult following and is referred to as one of the most influential shows in a genre, but Quantum Leap has amassed a fan base and the respect over the past three decades to earn both. The SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap will run through today and into Saturday morning with 27 episodes looking back at one of the most important science fiction shows of all time.

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap today:

Game Date: May 13-14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: SYFY

Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quantum Leap debuted back in 1989 and has had one of the most rabid fan bases in all of entertainment over the years:

Just under a third of the show will run back-to-back on the SYFY channel today and into tomorrow with some of the best episodes and most iconic moments from this series that became a hit after it ended in 1993.

Quantum Leap is about Dr. Samuel Beckett (played by Scott Bakula) who has six doctoral degrees and theorizes the concept of “quantum leaping” through his own life, which gets government funding to take his theory to a practical opportunity.

When the project is about to be shut down, Dr. Beckett tests the project on himself as he is vaulted into the past, becoming the person he “leapt” into, with his hologram friend Admiral Al Calavicci (played by Dean Stockwell) at his side.

The show also features main characters, Ziggy (voiced by Deborah Pratt), Irving Gushman (played by Dennis Wolfberg) and Dr. Verbena Beeks (played by Candy Ann Brown) with cameos by a young Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jason Priestly, Bob Saget and many others.

Regional restrictions may apply.