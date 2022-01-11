Skip to main content

How to Watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A new series features Teen Mom cast members on a tropical vacation.

Cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise will be getting together for a new show on MTV, which takes them on a tropical vacation.

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Live Stream: You can stream Teen Mom: Family Reunion Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This new show features cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2

The cast includes Maci Bookout, Jade Cline, Brianna DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Ashley Jones and Amber Portwood, with appearances by other members of the Teen Mom Family.

But that's not all. The cast is surprised by the return of the show's most infamous alum, Farrah Abraham, which raises the tension between the cast members.

Teen Mom was originally a spinoff of 16 and Pregnant and followed the lives of young mothers. It ran for four seasons originally from 2009 to 2012 before later returning. Abraham is joined by Portwood, Bookout and Floyd on this new series as members from the original show.

Teen Mom 2 premiered in 2011, following another set of teen mothers from the second season of 16 and Pregnant.

Regional restrictions may apply.

