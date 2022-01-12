Two new Teen Mom spinoffs premiere this Tuesday on MTV, with Family Reunion at 8:00 p.m., followed by the all-new Teen Mom: Girls' Night In at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls' Night In Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Live Stream: You can stream Teen Mom: Girls' Night In Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girls' Night In finds cast members from the original Teen Mom OG show watching and commenting on episodes of Teen Mom 2. Think Pillow Talk, the spin-off of TLC's 90 Day Fiance, but with Teen Mom cast members.

The show features four moms from the original series — Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood — offering their commentary. The show is also set to feature some surprise guests during its run.

Teen Mom was originally a spinoff of 16 and Pregnant and followed the lives of young mothers. It ran for four seasons originally from 2009 to 2012 before later returning. Teen Mom 2 premiered in 2011, following another set of teen mothers from the second season of 16 and Pregnant.

The first season of Teen Mom: Girls' Night In will be 10 episodes long.

Regional restrictions may apply.