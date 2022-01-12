Skip to main content

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch the moms of Teen Mom OG watch episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Two new Teen Mom spinoffs premiere this Tuesday on MTV, with Family Reunion at 8:00 p.m., followed by the all-new Teen Mom: Girls' Night In at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls' Night In Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

Live Stream: You can stream Teen Mom: Girls' Night In Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Girls' Night In finds cast members from the original Teen Mom OG show watching and commenting on episodes of Teen Mom 2. Think Pillow Talk, the spin-off of TLC's 90 Day Fiance, but with Teen Mom cast members.

The show features four moms from the original series — Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood — offering their commentary. The show is also set to feature some surprise guests during its run.

Teen Mom was originally a spinoff of 16 and Pregnant and followed the lives of young mothers. It ran for four seasons originally from 2009 to 2012 before later returning. Teen Mom 2 premiered in 2011, following another set of teen mothers from the second season of 16 and Pregnant.

The first season of Teen Mom: Girls' Night In will be 10 episodes long.

Regional restrictions may apply.

