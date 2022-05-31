The all-new season of the MTV hit show Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant begins on Tuesday on MTV with Briana Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, Rachel Beaver, Madisen Beith and Kayla Jones continuing to tackle motherhood at such a young age.

How to Watch Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 4 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Live stream Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

Season 4 focuses on the young moms as they navigate the highs and lows of parenthood. The group meets in Los Angeles, coming face-to-face for the first time as they learn to support and lean on each other through the hardships that come from dysfunctional families or absentee partners.

When it feels like they have nowhere to turn for help, the group of young moms will learn to have each other's backs through the most difficult and at the same time most beautiful moments in their lives.

Don't miss the Season 4 premiere of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant on MTV at 9 p.m. ET!

Regional restrictions may apply.