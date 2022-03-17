Skip to main content

How to Watch Temptation Island Season 4 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Four new couples head to Hawaii in the season 4 premiere of “Temptation Island” on Wednesday.

The couples travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 attractive single men and women who are hoping to find "the one".

How to Watch: Temptation Island Season 4 Premiere Today: 

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream Temptation Island Season 4 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show follows four dating couples at the most vulnerable time in their relationships. The couples are separated and placed with single men and women also trying to find love. At the end of the show, they each must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or give in to others they have met on the island. 

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, "Temptation Island" puts four couples relationships to the ultimate test. Each partnership has turned to "Temptation Island" to figure out if their relationship is worth one final push toward commitment or act as a wake up call to move on. 

Will these contestant stay together, leave alone or realize they have found the one in someone else? The series finale is on May 22. Expect the unexpected in this show full of drama and excitement.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Temptation Island Season 4 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


