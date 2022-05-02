The regional adaptation of the hit TV series will premiere this Sunday when 'Ten Percent' hits the airwaves on BBC America.

Dix pour cent, the critically acclaimed French series known as Call My Agent! in English territories, is getting its own UK-based spinoff premiering this week.

Ten Percent's trailer boasts an outrageous cast of characters and guest stars, recognizable to any and all fans of British television.

How to Watch Ten Percent Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BBC America

There's a lot to put up within the cockamamie world of talent representation. That idea is the driving force behind Ten Percent, which follows central London's Nightingale Hart agency and its staff, who work to keep star actors happy, and blockbuster movies in production — at all costs.

Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean) stars as Jonathan Nightingale, an agent who is desperate to get out of the shadow of his owner/father and finally run the family business by himself.

But proving that he's ready is the most difficult part, especially as he and his coworkers struggle daily with the various catastrophes that erupt in the chaos of their professional lives.

The series is written by Richard Morton, whose satirical wit lends itself to BBC sitcom W1A.

