Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Metal Season 5 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ever wanted that dream car? Ekstensive Metal Works is ready to make it happen. Texas Metal returns for a fifth season on Wednesday.

In the heart of Texas, everything's bigger at Ekstensive Metal Works, where owner/mastermind Bill Carlton and his creative team design and build outrageous, enviable cars and trucks. 

How to Watch Texas Metal Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MotorTrend

Live Stream Texas Metal Season 5 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Turning the ordinary into the extraordinary means Bill, a third-generation welder, uses everything from rusted wrecks to top-of-the-line vehicles including a 1955 Chevy truck, a 2014 Porsche 911, a 1967 Lincoln Continental, a 1966 Chevrolet C10 and a 1961 Cadillac DeVille. No car is off limits.

Whether it's tricked-out trucks with wild hydraulics or facelifts for classic muscle cars, Ekstensive cranks out detailed, full-service work for clients from around the country.

Founded by Bill in 1994, Ekstensive Metal Works is one of the most respected custom automotive design and fabrication shops in the entire industry and it has only become bigger since the show began. The show started airing in 2017.

In the first episode of this season, Bill and the gang split a nearly perfect 1960 Willys Jeep into four pieces to make it longer, wider and meaner.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Texas Metal

TV CHANNEL: MotorTrend
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

4 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

4 minutes ago
unlv women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
san jose state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Wyoming

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy