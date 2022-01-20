Ever wanted that dream car? Ekstensive Metal Works is ready to make it happen. Texas Metal returns for a fifth season on Wednesday.

In the heart of Texas, everything's bigger at Ekstensive Metal Works, where owner/mastermind Bill Carlton and his creative team design and build outrageous, enviable cars and trucks.

How to Watch Texas Metal Season 5 Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MotorTrend

Turning the ordinary into the extraordinary means Bill, a third-generation welder, uses everything from rusted wrecks to top-of-the-line vehicles including a 1955 Chevy truck, a 2014 Porsche 911, a 1967 Lincoln Continental, a 1966 Chevrolet C10 and a 1961 Cadillac DeVille. No car is off limits.

Whether it's tricked-out trucks with wild hydraulics or facelifts for classic muscle cars, Ekstensive cranks out detailed, full-service work for clients from around the country.

Founded by Bill in 1994, Ekstensive Metal Works is one of the most respected custom automotive design and fabrication shops in the entire industry and it has only become bigger since the show began. The show started airing in 2017.

In the first episode of this season, Bill and the gang split a nearly perfect 1960 Willys Jeep into four pieces to make it longer, wider and meaner.

