How to Watch That Dirty Black Bag Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

That Dirty Black Bag, an AMC+ Original, will air for the first time on AMC's broadcast network with its series premiere on Friday night.

The Western genre has seen a minor resurgence in recent years, and That Dirty Black Bag is another to add to the list for fans of gritty drama and adventure.

Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AMC Network

Douglas Booth (The Riot Club, And Then There Were None) stars as Red Bill, a ruthless bounty hunter whose method of collecting kills — decapitating his marks and carrying their heads in a bag — gives the TV series its name.

Red Bill passes through the town of Greenvale for a job and finds himself square inside the territory of Sheriff Arthur McCoy, played by Dominic Cooper (Dracula Untold, Captain America: The First Avenger). 

McCoy is determined to put an end to Red Bill and his bloodlust-driven campaign, and what follows is an epic stand-off over eight long days, with evocative scenery that represents the Western genre at its peak.

The series is produced by BRON Studios and Palomar, with the first episode written and directed by Mauro Aragoni.

