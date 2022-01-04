Jimmy Fallon hosts the new musical game show 'That's My Jam.'

NBC's new series That's My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will have its timeslot premiere on Monday. The hour-long show features celebrities competing in musical-themed challenges and is based on the music-themed segments of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch That's My Jam Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream That's My Jam Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A special preview episode aired in November. That episode featured Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend and is available to stream on demand on fuboTV.

In Monday's episode, Fallon will pit Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper against Alessia Cara and Josh Groban in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games.

This is the first prime-time series that Fallon has hosted for NBC. He has been with the network in various forms since 1998, first on Saturday Night Live before later hosting Late Night and The Tonight Show.

The preview episode in November was watched by 4.26 million U.S. viewers. It's been announced that a French version of the show is being developed for the TF1 network.

Regional restrictions may apply.