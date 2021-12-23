Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch 'The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors': Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    CBS will air the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday night.
    The 44th Kennedy Center Honors, an event that honors people in the performing arts for their contributions to American culture, will air on Wednesday night on CBS.

    How to Watch The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Today

    Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream: You can stream The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This year's event originally took place on Dec. 5 and honored Justino Diaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michael, Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell.

    Diaz is a Puerto Rican opera performer who has been awarded the Handel Medallion and Puerto Rico's National Medal of Culture. 

    Gordy is a former record executive and producer who founded Motown and wrote hit songs for artists like the Jackson 5 while producing artists such as The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

    Michaels is best known for creating and producing Saturday Night Live and Late Night and has received 20 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work.

    Midler is a singer and actress who has won three Grammy Awards and four Golden Globes. Musically, she is best known for hit songs "The Rose" and "Wind Beneath My Wings," while she has starred in movies such as The Rose and Hocus Pocus.

    Mitchell is a singer-songwriter who is best known for her song "Big Yellow Taxi" and her album Blue, which was named the third greatest album of all-time by Rolling Stone in 2020.

    The event will also feature speeches and performances from artists such as Nora Jones, Billy Porter and Yo-Yo Ma.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
