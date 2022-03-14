How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 11

Season 26 of The Bachelor winds to a close this week, with Monday's penultimate episode and then Tuesday's finale. Will Clayton Echard find love on this season? Who'll get the final rose?

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Today

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream The Bachelor Season 26 Finale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Echard — a former college tight end who briefly was signed with the Seahawks — originally competed on The Bachelorette, where he finished eighth on the most recent season of that show. The 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo. heads into the finale with two women left vying for the final rose.

Last week, Clayton unexpectedly sent home Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia, after she found out that Clayton has slept with the other finalists. After a long discussion about their relationship near the end of the episode, Clayton walks Susie out.

Now, just two contestants remain: Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Illinois and Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Florida. After spending time in Iceland with both of the women, Clayton now has to decide which receives the final rose on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.