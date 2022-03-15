Skip to main content

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 26th season of The Bachelor comes to a close on Tuesday.

Season 26 of The Bachelor comes to an end on Tuesday. Will Clayton Echard find love on this season? Who'll get the final rose?

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2 Today

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Echard — a former college tight end who briefly was signed with the Seahawks — originally competed on The Bachelorette, where he finished eighth on the most recent season of that show. The 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo. heads into the finale with two women left vying for the final rose: Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Illinois and Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Florida.

On Monday, Clayton took both women to meet his family, with the visits going relatively well. Now, he has to decide which of the two will earn the final rose.

But last week's events with Susie still seem to be weighing on Clayton's mind, after he sent home the woman who was arguably the favorite after a fight over Clayton having intimate relations with the other women.

Following Clayton's decision will be this season's "After the Final Rose," where he has a chance to talk to the final women again. ABC has teased a surprise announcement at the end of the episode.

