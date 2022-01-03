Skip to main content
    How to Watch 'The Bachelor' Season 26 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A new season of 'The Bachelor' begins Monday with Clayton Echard looking for love.
    The 26th season of ABC's The Bachelor premieres Monday night, with former Bachelorette contestant Clayton Echard starring as this season's titular bachelor. 

    Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: You can stream The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Echard—a former college tight end who briefly was signed with the Seahawks—will be a familiar face to anyone who watched the most recent season of The Bachelorette, as Echard placed eighth on the season. Now, the 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo., gets his own chance to star on the show.

    Among the women on this season are Haitian sprinter Marlena Wesh, Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey and 2013 Miss Teen America Lindsay Dobbs.

    This season also brings a new host to the series, as former Bachelor Jesse Palmer takes the reins.

    The show returns to its traditional filming location, the Villa de la Vina mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif.

    Who will earn roses this week? The journey to finding the next winner of The Bachelor begins on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

