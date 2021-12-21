Who will Michelle choose in the finale of 'The Bachelorette'?

Another season ABC's The Bachelorette comes to a close Tuesday as Michelle Young chooses who will get her final rose. The season 18 finale will air at 8 p.m. ET, with the two-hour finale followed by "After the Final Rose."

How to Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 18 Finale Today

Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream 'The Bachelorette' Season 18 Finale on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young, an elementary school teacher from Woodbury, Minn., was originally the runner-up on season 25 of The Bachelor, losing to Rachael Kirkconnell. Young was announced as the lead of this season of The Bachelorette in March during the "After the Final Rose" special that followed the season 25 finale.

Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old from Portland, and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old from Winnipeg, are the final two contestants this season.

In Tuesday's finale, Young will be joined by her family and sister in Mexico, where the two remaining men will have one final chance to make a lasting impression and earn the final rose.

Clayton Echard, who finished this season in eighth place, has already been chosen to lead season 26 of The Bachelor.

Regional restrictions may apply.